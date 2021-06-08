From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Non-govenmental Organisation, Actionaid, has called on the Federal Government to expand the National Social Investment Programmmes (NSIPs), to meet the needs of millions of Nigerians, with sufficient funding and monitoring, in order to whittle down endemic poverty.

Its Country Director, Ene Obi, who unveiled the 2020 Youth Digital Engagement report funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), on Tuesday in Abuja, said government should expand its channel of communication and feedback in order to feel the pulse of the masses.

According to her, the respondents that formed the report were drawn from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akwa Ibom and Gombe States respectively, with very damning and embarrassing findings.

She said: “The issues of Persons Living with Disabilities must be addressed by expanding their access to jobs opportunities;

“Deliberate efforts must be made to expand social Investment Programmmes for all unemployed or underemployed young people, irrespective of their sex, marital status, educational level, ethnic origin, or other characteristics;

“Gainful employment and gender responsive public servant must be given a top priority at the national and sub-national levels;

“Put together capacity-building resources and deliver them via digital platforms. Consider with other actors, access funding, and low -resolution content on how to counter common misconceptions, rumours and myths spread offline and online about COVID-19;

“Fund youth-led organisations’ COVID-19 mitigation initiatives, including PwD-led organisations and young women’s collectives and ensure that funding streams are reliable, transparent, sustained, and flexible.

“Empowering youths through access to finance, would therefore help create jobs and support existing efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

“Creative and motivational approaches should be adopted to close the financial inclusion gaps among youth.

“A sustainable approach of environmental, socio-economic, human rights impacts assesment of land grabbing will help address issues of violence, youth exclusion and job creation.

“There must be special programming or considerations for the youth living in poor and excluded communities in the spirit of leaving no one behind

“Top priority must be given to effective local local governance as a key contributing factor towards achieving robust render responsive public service.”

Obi stoutly faulted the recent suspension of a micro-blogging site, Twitter, decrying Government’s attempt to gag Nigerians from venting their spleen as a result of bad governance.