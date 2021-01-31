From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than 3,500 vulnerable women in Ogun State will benefit from the Federal Government’s rural women empowerment project.

The programme designed to alleviate poverty among rural women will empower beneficiaries selected across the 20 local government area of the state with N20,000 grant each.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated these during a symbolic presentation ceremony held yesterday, at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkalee, Hajia Farouq, explained that the initiative is part of the programmes lined up for the national social investment programme as a strategy for reducing poverty and enhancing social inclusion.

She said that her ministry has been working tirelessly to address some of the socio-economic problems bedeviling all parts of the country by strengthening the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

The minister added that the grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries, noting that the grant will generally contribute towards improving their living standard.

“The grant for rural women programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s administration. It is consistent with the president’s national vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and semi-urban areas of the country,” Faroug said.