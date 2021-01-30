Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than 3,500 vulnerable women in Ogun State will benefit from the Federal Government in its rural women empowerment project.

The programme designed to alleviate poverty among rural women will empower beneficiaries selected across the 20 local government area with N20,000 grant each.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated these during a symbolic presentation ceremony, held on Saturday, at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkalee, Hajia Farouq, explained that the initiative is part of the programmes lined up for the National Social Investment Programme as a strategy for reducing poverty and enhancing social inclusion.

She said that her ministry has been working tirelessly to address some of the socio-economic problems bedeviling all parts of the country by strengthening the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

The Minister added that the grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries, noting that the grant will generally contribute towards improving their living standard.

“The Grant for Rural Women programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s Administration. It is consistent with the President’s now national vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“A cash grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. Our target in Ogun State is to disburse the grant to about 3,500 beneficiaries across all Local Government Councils. The

“We believe with the complementary effort of the state government, the target beneficiaries will all be adequately covered within the next few days. I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we will remain on track to improving the livelihood of the ordinary Nigerians.

“To the beneficiaries, Let me however reiterate that this money belongs to you and you alone. It is meant for you to use in any small business venture you deem fit and that will improve your lives”. Hajia Farouq stated.

In her remarks, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended the federal government for its efforts in lifting many vulnerable persons out of poverty.

Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that the state would complement the FG’s efforts by continuing to make available, grants and opportunities that will benefit the residents of the state.

He, however advised the beneficaries to invest the grant wisely by using it to set up small businesses.