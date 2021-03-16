From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has offered an empowerment grant to over 3,500 vulnerable women in Osun State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social

Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed this on Tuesday during

the flag-off of the Grant for Rural Women Programme in Osogbo, the

state capital, noted that the gesture was aimed at alleviating poverty

among some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in both rural and

peri-urban areas in the state.

The Grant for Rural Women Programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain

the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s administration.

Daily Sun gathered that over 3,500 beneficiaries would receive N20,000

each across the 30 local government councils in the state within 10

days that

the distribution of the grant is expected to last.

While explaining the rationale behind the move, Farouq said that the

one-off grant was consistent with the president’s vision of lifting

100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years time.

“The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of

target beneficiaries. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this

programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute

towards improving their living standard,” she stressed.

“The target beneficiaries and many more Nigerians in the state will be

on their way out of poverty to prosperity and we will, as a country,

remain on the track of lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2030,”

she added.

Farouq who disclosed that 5 percent of the total number of

beneficiaries was allocated to Persons with Disability (PWDs) in line

with Buhari’s social inclusion programme, however, urged the state

governments to take a cue from the Federal Government’s initiative as

well as other provisions in the Discrimination Against Persons with

Disability (Prohibition) Act 2019.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola expressed delight that the spread of the

beneficiaries across all the LGAs “was in tandem with the strategy of

our administration to equitably deliver services and programmes under

our Development Agenda across our local government areas.”

He lauded the president for his sustained commitment to combating

poverty in the country.

“It is on record that the Buhari’s administration has the record of

implementing the biggest and the most ambitious social protection

programmes in the history of our nation, with not less than 4 million

citizens benefiting from different programmes across the country,”

Oyetola said.

“I must also express my appreciation to the leadership of the Federal

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs under the able leadership of Hajia

Sadiya for the passion and commitment to the seamless implementation

of these programmes which continue to impact numerous lives across the

country,” the governor added.

“It deserves to be mentioned that the broad array of social protection

programmes being implemented by the current administration are

critical to the quest to uplift our people from the throes of lack and

deprivation. These programmes speak eloquently of the concerted drive

of the administration to ensure that citizens of this country are

empowered to live fulfilled life.

“We must acknowledge that no society is truly secure until there is a

proper plan put in place to take care of the most vulnerable. It is on

this note, therefore, that we must commend this initiative, especially

coming in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has

disrupted economic activities globally.”

Oyetola, however, called on the beneficiaries to maximize the grant

with a view to improving their well being.