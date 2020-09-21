Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured non-indigenes residing in the state of safety and non-discrimination by any factor.

He also promised to carry them along because they are integral stakeholders that make up the state.

Oyetola, however, urged them to be law abiding and perform their civic duties responsibly.

He also assured them that the state sees them as part of its responsibility and would ensure their rights as guaranteed by the constitution would be protected.

On the other hand, the non-indigenes, called on the governor to initiate empowerment programmes and capacity building for its members to alleviate poverty and make life meaningful to them.

The governor spoke through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, at an engagement meeting with the community of Ebira living in the state under the leadership of Alhaji Shaibu Abere at Ilesha Garage, Osogbo.

“We are strongly committed to democratic principles in our civic relations as this has necessitated the creation of civic engagement office as a democratic institution clearing ground for government-people interface which is the primary element of democracy,” he noted.

“All the non-indigenous communities in Osun such as the Ebira, the Hausa, the Igbo among others are considered to be integral stakeholders which make up the state. You are all safe here, but be law abiding and perform your civic duties.”

Oyetola expressed the commitment of his administration in ensuring a better state which works for all irrespective of social consideration such as class, religion, ethnicity among other.

Alhaji Abere who commended the governor on his laudable performance on behalf of the Ebira community also extolled the wisdom with which he (the governor) managed the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, which made Osun one of the least affected states in the federation.

He said the community acknowledged the amazing performance of the governor in steering the leadership of the shape despite the financial challenges which has brought about giant strides in the socio economic sectors such as health, education, road, security, mining, social empowerment and above all payment of salaries and pensions as at when due.

He stressed that Oyetola was a sage using his wisdom and track record in financial management as well administrative experience to transform the state.

Abere further said that because of the agricultural potentials and cultural endowments of the Ebira people, they would be seeking productive partnership with government.

“We want progressive partnership with the state government in both agriculture and cultural development for mutual benefits,” Abere said.

“If the state government can tap into our rich and well packaged cultural heritage, it will help in revenue generation as well as cross cultural benefits which is necessary for harmony and unity.

“With our able men in farming and their spread across all local government areas of the state, we are sure of feeding the whole state and boost the agricultural stride through export of surplus values if given necessary supports needed to cultivate lands.”

The community which women’s occupation is trading also urged the state government to consider them for soft loans and grants which could help boost their businesses and the state economy.