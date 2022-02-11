From John Adams, Minna

People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming general election, Chief Mau Ohuabunwa has identified poverty as the major factor fueling the current Insecurity in the country, saying that any government that failed to address the issue of poverty will have Insecurity to contend with.

Chief Ohuabunwa also said there is no hope for Nigeria and Nigerians under the present All Progressive Congress (APC) administration in the country, stressing that “the current situation in the country is like taking one step forward and three steps backward”.

The Presidential Aspirant spoke at the PDP secretariat in Minna, the Niger state capital shortly after addressing the State Working Committee and other stakeholders of the party as part of his nationwide consultations for the 2023 election.

“There is no hope for this country under this APC administration. People are being slaughtered and chased away from their communities, women are being raped and no free movement anywhere in the country” adding that ” this is the time to rescue Nigeria”.

Wickedness and selfishness, he pointed out, is fast killing the country, saying that “this is not the country our forefathers left for us. God through me will soon take over the affairs of this country”

Chief Ohuabunwa said he is being motivated by God and those who believed in his intellectual capacity to take the mantle of leadership in 2023 after his years of intellectual contributions to the development of the country.

He argued that as things are right now, nothing is working in the country with over 71 percent of the population living below poverty level in a country where there are human and material resources to make her compete favorably with the richest countries in the world.

According to him, “the current situation is not something that should happen to a country that is blessed like Nigeria. We need a leader with a vision and intellectual capacity to move the country forward and not a leader that will take one step forward and three steps backward like we are seeing right now”.

On the zoning of the Presidency in 2023 by the PDP, Ohuabunwa said, “regardless wherever the Presidency is zoned to, will contest. I a m not joining the Presidential race because it will be zoned to the East, South or Nothing, I am joining the race because I am motivated by God to come and rescue Nigeria”.

Ohuabunwa later met former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida behind closed door at the his hilltop mansion in Minna.

