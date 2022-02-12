From John Adams, Minna

People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the forthcoming general election, Chief Sam Ohuabunwa, has identified poverty as the major factor fuelling the current insecurity in the country, saying that any government that failed to address the issue of poverty will have insecurity to contend with.

Chief Ohuabunwa also said, there was no hope for Nigeria and Nigerians under the present All Progressive Congress (APC) administration in the country, stressing that, “the current situation in the country is like taking one step forward and three steps backward”. The presidential aspirant spoke at the PDP secretariat in Minna, the Niger State capital shortly after addressing the State Working Committee and other stakeholders of the party, as part of his nationwide consultations for the 2023 election.

Chief Ohuabunwa said he is being motivated by God and those who believed in his intellectual capacity to take the mantle of leadership in 2023 after his years of intellectual contributions to the development of the country. He argued that as things are right now, nothing is working in the country with over 71 per cent of the population living below poverty level in a country where there are human and material resources to make her compete favourably with the richest countries of the world.

On the zoning of the presidency in 2023 by the PDP, Ohuabunwa said: “Regardless of wherever the presidency is zoned to, I will contest. I am not joining the presidential race because it will be zoned to the East, South or North, I am joining the race because I am motivated by God to come and rescue Nigeria,” he said.