He, however, lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his outstanding development efforts in the state, especially in the construction of the modern market which would contribute immensely to the growth of commerce in the area.

The PDP Chairman said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had set the country backward for over 50 years, and urged Nigerians to support his party’s mission to rescue and rebuild the nation.

“I thank the people of Delta for the support you have given to us in our journey so far to recover and rebuild Nigeria.

“I am happy to come back to the state for the second time as National Chairman of our great party to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Okowa who, by the grace of God, will become our next Vice-President in a few months.

“I first took note of Okowa’s works as Governor when he built the best State Secretariat in the country and I remember telling him that the nation was taking note of his contributions to the development of his people.

“Some political parties will come to campaign to the people, make all manner of promises to deceive the people into voting for them but when they come into office they don’t fulfill their promises and that’s criminal.

“But the PDP which i was a founding member was formed to work for the people and we are particularly proud of our governors who are hoisting the party’s flag high.

“I am happy that there is continuity in governance here in Delta and the three governors so far, have not disappointed the people of Delta,” he said.

Ayu said Okowa’s outstanding works and contributions to the party earned him the Vice-Presidential ticket.

He, however, described him as a brilliant and articulate man who, had continued to offer greater services to the party and the country.

In his remarks, Gov. Okowa appreciated his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan who conceived and started the construction of the market.

The project was later abandoned due to financial constraints and non-performance by the contractor.