From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Prayer warriors from Middle Belt, Igbo, Yoruba and Niger Delta nations met with National Prayer Congress of Kogi East Christian Elders/Leaders Forum, and offered supplications to God to deliver the people from economic and political bondage.

In a communique issued in Kaduna following a 2-day prayers over poverty and insecurity in Kogi East Senatorial zone of Kogi State, the Christian leaders also prayed fervently against bandits, kidnappers and land grabbers.

The communique which was jointly signed by the National President and National Coordinator of the Forum, Joseph Eguda and Samuel Salifu, indicated that the prayer congress was held on Tuesday to Wednesday in Ankpa town of Ankpa local government area of Kogi State .

The Christian Forum, however, praised the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for ensuring security of lives and property in the State, and urged him to intensify the efforts to bring lasting peace in the State.

With its theme, “The Corporate Welfare of Kogi East”, the National Prayer Congress was attended by National, State and Local Officers of the Forum, prominent Christian leaders, as well as Christian traditional rulers within Kogi East.