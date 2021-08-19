From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Prayer warriors from Middle Belt, Igbo, Yoruba and Niger Delta nations met with National Prayer Congress of Kogi East Christian Elders/Leaders Forum, and offered supplications to God to deliver the people from economic and political bondage.
In a communique issued in Kaduna following a 2-day prayers over poverty and insecurity in Kogi East Senatorial zone of Kogi State, the Christian leaders also prayed fervently against bandits, kidnappers and land grabbers.
The communique which was jointly signed by the National President and National Coordinator of the Forum, Joseph Eguda and Samuel Salifu, indicated that the prayer congress was held on Tuesday to Wednesday in Ankpa town of Ankpa local government area of Kogi State.
The Christian Forum, however, praised the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for ensuring security of lives and property in the State, and urged him to intensify the efforts to bring lasting peace in the State.
With its theme, “The Corporate Welfare of Kogi East”, the National Prayer Congress was attended by National, State and Local Officers of the Forum, prominent Christian leaders, as well as Christian traditional rulers within Kogi East.
Delegations from the Middle Belt, Yoruba and Igbo Nations, Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) and other groups of like minds were also in attendance.
The Key Note address was delivered by the National President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu.
Papers on various topics including INEC and Voter Registration, Relationship of Kogi East with other regions, Economic Potential of Kogi East: Christian Perspective, State Creation, 2023 Elections, amongst others were delivered.
The communique read in part, “The Forum stressed the need for synthesis of community associations of any form in Kogi State to work towards the social economic growth and well-being of the people.
“Participants commend the Kogi State Government for the priority attached to the security of lives and property of the people and encourage it not to relent.
“The Forum encourages Kogi State and its unit of Christian Elders and leaders in Kogi East to maintain their God- given space within the comity of Nigerians.
“The Forum enjoins the people to be vigilant as Middle Belters, to protect their God- given Territory/ land against land grabbers and invaders masquerading as Fulani herdsmen, Bandits and Kidnappers, whose sole aim is to dislodge and over run the Middle Belt.
“The Middle Belt should give full resistance to such tendencies and Kogi East should remember the exploits of the Igala Kingdom in earlier days which shall remain unconquerable.
“The Forum encourages members to be vigilant and watch the unfolding sequence of electoral happenings in the country, while identifying ourselves fully with the corporate yearnings of the Middle Belt.
“Kogi East elders/ leaders stand by the Will of the people with respect to the request for the creation of Okura State.
“The Forum mandated participants to go back to their various bases to encourage eligible voters to register in the ongoing registration exercise, emphasizing that it is the civic responsibility of all.
“The Forum encourages Christian clergy and traditional rulers to close ranks, praying regularly for the corporate welfare of Kogi East and by extension, Kogi State.
“The Forum appeals to the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to use his good office to hasten the approval of the recommendation of the traditional council of the new Attah Igala
“It took note of the peculiar rites of a deceased Christian Igala woman. While not diminishing the cultural affiliation, the Forum agreed as Christians that the Christian Custom should prevail over all other customs, especially as they pertain to the burial of a deceased Christian wife, who should be buried at the husband’s home, replacing the current practices that have led some families to disagreement.
“Above all, the Forum encourages the people to be identified as an identity and to disabuse the minds of those with the notion that the Middle Belt is a religious organization”.
