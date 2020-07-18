Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has enjoined less fortunate Nigerians to take advantage of the federal Conditional Cash Transfer aid programme, with the remark that ‘poverty has nothing to do with a person’s political party.’

The Humanitarian minister gave the advice in Gusau on Saturday while briefing journalists on the implementation of the CCT in Zamfara State.

‘The CCT was conceived to provide succour to the poorest of the poor regardless of political affiliation because poverty has nothing to do with a person’s political party. This programme belongs to the vulnerable in society,’ the minister said.

Sadiya explained that each CCT beneficiary would receive between N30,000 and N80,000, as she called on those handling the programme in the state to be transparent.

‘Any beneficiary who gets less than N30,000 should reject it and report to appropriate authorities to avoid being surcharged,’ she advised.

She said that though Zamfara State was added into the programme last year, the delay in initiating the programme in the state was due to the hitches encountered with a contractor who was supposed to handle and be responsible for dispensing the cash to beneficiaries in the state.

The minister had earlier flagged-off the distribution of 104 trailer loads of assorted grains and 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizer donated by the Federal Government as palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown and for farmers affected banditry activities in Zamfara state.

The minister on Friday in the company of state government officials including commissioners also inspected four warehouses in Gusau, where the donated federal government items were kept before handing them over to the Zamfara State Government for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

The food items provided to the state by the federal government through NEMA included 1,464.23 Metric tonnes (49 trailer load) of maize, 222.34 Metric tonnes (8 trailer load) of millet and 1,390.33 Metric tonnes (47 trailer load) of sorghum.