Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified poverty, illiteracy and ignorance as major causes of electoral violence in Nigeria

INEC Chief Administration officer, Tony Ezemor, who spoke at a two-day training for security personnel for the November 16 election in Kogi State, said desperation by politicians, rabid greed and tribal sentiments have also fueled electoral violence in recent years.

Ezemor said in spite of measures put in place by the commission to conduct free, fair and credible election, some politicians still approach elections as a do-or-die affair.

The training was organised by the European Centre for Electoral support, and attendees include the Police, Army, Navy, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Immigration and the Department of State Security.

The commission identified some people as conflict entrepreneurs, lamenting that such people take delight in fomenting crisis because of what they stood to gain from it.

While appealing to the security personnel to always remain neutral and abide strictly to the rules of engagement on election day, INEC also urged them to shun acts that will portray Nigeria in bad light before the international community during elections.

The commission also urged them to exhibit great caution and high level of civility in respecting the rights of electorate even at the height of provocation.

Participants were trained on how to identify security threats and risks during elections as well as how to apply the legal framework governing electoral security and elections.