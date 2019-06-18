Fred Itua, Abuja

The director-general of Nigeria First Project, housing advocate and co-founder of the Young Democratic Party (YDP), Nya Etuk Ezekiel, has warmed that if something urgent is not done to cushion the growing poverty rate in the north. A major revolution may ensue soon.

Ezekiel who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, when he received an award from Arewa Youths, called on northern leaders and governments at various levels to step up theirs game in ameliorating the conditions of the people.

He said lack of opportunities, access to education and other sources of livelihood by northern youth, were fueling insecurity in the region.

He advocated that the only way out of the pending revolution, is to create opportunities for northern youth and provide quality education to the growing population.

He said: “I want to call on leaders of Nigeria to stand up for the youth of northern Nigeria. There is a revolution that is brewing and people don’t understand.

“The youth of the north are enlightened and they’re reading. They are getting wiser, but the leaders don’t realise that yet.

“We need to give good education to northern youth. Elders in the north must realise that the youth don’t belong to one person and that it’s time to ensure that they are empowered.

“We are sick and tired of religion and ethnicity dividing us. If we must have one Nigeria, we must have it indeed.”