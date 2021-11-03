From Adanna Nnamani, abuja

Indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are currently gnashing their teeth as they lament decades of marginalisation by the federal government which have tossed them into abject poverty.

The largely-peasant farmers groan over non-existent infrastructure like access roads, schools, electricity, potable water, sound healthcare and other basic social amenities befitting of a geographical space that hosts the seat of power.

Declaring themselves as the most cheated people in Nigeria, the FCT indigenes have called on relevant authorities to come to their rescue.

They said their nightmares climax at rainy seasons when their roads are totally impassable for vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles; a development that has fuelled armed robbery, kidnapping, robbery and other criminal acts.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Speaking at the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) programme aimed at promoting inclusive governance through civic engagement, a religious leader Rev Thomas Bako from Yimi community under Gwagwalada Area Council said their horror demands drastic, swift and multi-stakeholder solutions.

He said, “Before we communicate with our representative, it is very difficult. You go to their offices, they will say you should come another day. We are peasant farmers. How will you keep spending transport to visit someone’s office that doesn’t care about you?

“The roads are bad. Accidents take place everyday. You hear a contract is awarded, if you go to the site, nothing is done in that area. Some communities can only be accessed in the dry season.

“Even the kidnappers and bandits are not afraid of the police nor the army. If you arrest them, the army and the police will free them. It is only the vigilantes that are doing well but they have not been empowered”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .