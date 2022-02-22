From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

United Nations, Ambassador of Justice for Peace, Ahmad Haruna Danzago has said that more attention needs to be paid on peaceful coexistance, adding that it is the only remedy for the increasing socio-encomic challenges ravaging the country.

Danzago made this known at a press conference held in Abuja, yesterday on the domestication and implementation of UNSC resolution 2250 on youth, peace and security in Nigeria by the Grassroots Youth Coalition on Peace and Security in collaboration with Technoworld Community Foundation and Centre for Peace, Democracy and Development (UMASS) Boston.

He stressed that it is time for Nigerians to jointly tackle insecurity as it is scaring both foreign and local investors from the country. ” We need peace and security in Nigeria. It is time to show commitment to the war against insecurity.It should not be left in the hands of a particular group of persons,it is a collective responsibility.”

” Nigerians need more sensitization and awareness on the benefits of peace and security.With peace and security, investors would be attracted to the country and there will be no room for poverty and violence of any kind in the society. There are many countries poorer than us yet they have peace.

GYCPS, General Secretary, Umar Farouk Mohammed earlier in his remarks called for youths inclusion in decision making, adding that matters concerning the young people can never generate positive results without adequate representation.

Mohammed added that there can only be change and transformation in the country if they allow the domestication and implementation of UNSC resolution 2250 on youth, peace security in Nigeria.

” There are lots of forums where things concerning the young people are discussed without them been represented. How long will the aged and the elites continue to lead. We want a shift. We are not talking about leadership only at the highest level. We are talking about leadership in all round infixation of life.