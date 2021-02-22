From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairperson of Police Women Association (POWA), Kebbi State, Mrs. Omobolanle Adeleke has donated a new playing ground for the pupils of Police Primary School, Birnin Kebbi.

Adeleke,who commissioned the project along side other members of the association on Monday ,said,she was inspired to furnished the place for the pupils due to her passion for education development.

“The motives behind this commissioning of the playing ground was due to my love for the children and I am an educationalist by the way. And I loved children to be learning in a conducive atmosphere.

” During my first visit here,I saw that there is no playing ground here for the children which is part of learning process.

“I pray that they would combine this playing structure with academic performances because police svhool children are the best across the country.”

The POWA Chairperson also donated writing materials to the pupils of the school and promised to continue to discharge such humanitarian service to the school.

Earlier, Head Teacher of the School, Mallam Sanni Soddiq,in his remark disclosed that they started the school with seven children, four girls,three pupils few years ago and they are having 216 pupils.

Soddiq who commended the POWA Chairperson in the state for furnished the playing ground for the pupils,stressed that this was the first time in the history of the when such humanitarian service are taken place in the school.