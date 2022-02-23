By Christopher Oji

President of Police Officers Wives Association( POWA) and wife of Inspector General of Police, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba has warned women to take the fight against cancer seriously as early detection was the solution.

Mrs. Baba who was speaking at POWA Secretariat, Oduduwa Street ,Lagos, said In a move to tame cancer,a dreaded killer disease we have partnered two kind-hearted groups, Monitor Health Care/ Bridgevine Resources Limited and Sebeccly Cancer Care to fight the disease.

Speaking while flagging-off the four-day program, yesterday,Baba described the initiative as “well-intended and deliberate step to alleviate the burden of cancer in Nigeria.”

Baba, said Nigerian women, unfortunately, bear the greatest burden of cancer diseases like breast, cervical and ovarian, pointing out that the 400 beneficiaries of the programme was a milestone in the fight against the disease among Nigerian women.

She lauded the two firms for their good vision in giving a helping hand to the society, saying: “I urge us to take the exercise very seriously. I am also implorng the partners to extend the gesture to all the police formations across the country”

According to her , POWA has resolved to partner the organisations, especially through sensitisation, responsiveness and care for cancer victims.

She called for affirmative action on the need to provide cancer prevention services, early detection of cancer and promote treatment of the disease.

She said her administration has set out to achieve success in her well-defined three points agenda: health, welfare and education.

She paid glowing tribute to the wives of DIGs, AIGs, Commissioners of Police and great POWA women for their support in her drive to contribute more meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.