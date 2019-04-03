National president, Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Hajia Fatima Adamu, has said her vision is to renovate all police barracks across the states.

She said she was ready to uplift the barracks and give them a new look in the bid to encourage officers to live happily with their families.

“I have taken it as my primary assignment for police wives to have good facilities where they stay. If you look at these barracks in the various commands, our police wives are suffering with poor facilities. We want to renovate them to make a difference.

“There will be awareness about cleanliness in the barracks to be supervised by the Police Provost. This is to ensure that the environment is thoroughly clean. We will be visiting the barracks to know the level of their cleanliness and encourage police wives on how to live happily together in the barracks. There will be adequate security for their wives, children and properties in the barracks.

“POWA executives will organise seminars and workshops to educate our wives and children on how to say no to drug abuse and rape rampant in our society. We want to create awareness starting from various schools in Abuja, institutions and police barracks. We will invite women lawyers, human rights activists to be our guest speakes and stakeholders to join us to fight the illness of child abuse.

“We will print posters, T-shirts to create awareness. I will direct all the wives of commissioners of police to start the campaign in their various state commands. This will be done together with media, parents and other stakeholders to fight crimes. Victims are dying silently waiting for people to rescue them.

“POWA executives will look into the welfare of police wives. Police wives officers should be well packaged in terms of welfare so that they can train their children because they are our tomorrow.

“Widows of police officers must be put into consideration. We will look into their matter to assist them with skill acquisition to help them sustain good living. We will soon engage them and make them active.

“We are planning to visit orphanages, POWA Nursery and Primary and POWA secondary schools. We are their mothers, we want them to work hard in their academics so that they will come out in flying colours in their various examinations.

“POWA will organise prayer session every month for our husbands because their noble job is dangerous. We pray to God for guidance and favour as they are serving their fatherland. We pray for their good health to enjoy their retirement with their families.

“We are going to adopt the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s vision about community policing. We have to create a good relationship with members of the public. We will join hands to fight crimes and criminals.”