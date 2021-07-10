The President, Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Hajia Hajara Alkali, has promised to transform the lives of police family members through better healthcare, education and welfare packages.

She stated this on Friday in Abuja at the inaugural convention of her administration as the 21st National President of the association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gathering is themed: ‘Policing with Quality Parenting Strategy and Life after Retirement’.

Alkali said she was coming on board with new hopes and expectations; vibrancy, oneness, prosperity and positive results to change the face of POWA across the country.

She described the convention as symbolic, as it witnessed the coming together of wives of police officers for the first time under her leadership.

According to her, the gathering aims at harmonising the unity of purpose of the association and discussing the way forward for POWA.

“My 66 days in office has been characterised with various empowerment programmes, such as the distribution of freezers, sewing machines, grinding machines, worth millions of Naira to the less-privileged and deceased officers wives.

“Free medical outreach was extended to female police officers, police wives and children across police hospitals,” she said.

Alkali said she had constantly visited police children schools, where the pupils were motivated and supplied with free learning materials.

She urged members to be united as they key into the agenda of hope to unveil the new face of POWA, geared at securing the future of women.

NAN reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, represented by DIG Sanusi Lemu, Department of Finance and Administration, encouraged POWA members to support their husbands in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)

