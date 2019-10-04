The House of Representatives, yesterday, adopted its legislative agenda for the ninth Assembly, saying power, anti-graft war, economic development, education and infrastructure will top its priority.

In the legislative agenda, which was considered and okayed at the Committee of the Whole, before its eventual adoption at plenary, the House said it will undertake reforms of the energy sector for sustainable power, anti-corruption legislation by reforming the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies and education reform as well as reforms of other critical sector of the economy.

The lawmakers stated that the activities of this ninth House will be guided by considerations of the best interest of the Nigerian people.

“We will pursue an active partnership with the Senate and with the executive arm of government to improve our systems of governance, reform our laws, encourage economic growth and create opportunities for our people to thrive.

“We will work to improve citizens understanding of the role of the House of Representatives in the legislative process and build confidence in the ability of government to address their needs. And we will open the activities and conduct of the House of Representatives so that in this ninth Assembly, we will achieve truly and surely, a legislature that is indeed the peoples’ house.”

Giving a synopsis of the legislative agenda at the Committee of the Whole, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Legislative Agenda, Julius Ihonvbere, said the document will guide the House on the legislations to champion.

Other key areas outlined in the agenda include the reform of the judiciary, where the House said it will pursue the separation of the office of the minister of justice from the office of Attorney general of the federation (AGF) through constitution alteration.

“We have a clear mandate to make better the lives of our citizens and bring home the long promised benefits of democracy. We are called to give voice to the yearnings of our people, and we will, through effective execution of our constitutional responsibilities of lawmaking, representation and oversight.