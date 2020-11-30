By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku has flagged off the mass meters distribution programme for customers of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) in Kebbi State.

Bagudu, while peaking at the event, in Birnin Kebbi, noted that, the initiative cannot come at better time than now when the people of the state and other Nigerians were in dire need of more stable power supply.

The Governor, who described the mass metering initiative as very important, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the wonderful initiative ,saying that, it would solve the lingering problems of dismal power supply.

He recalled that, he was always overwhelmed with comments and complaints of inadequate power supply, adding, ” such issues always agitate our minds.”

He said that, the privatisation done some years ago in the power sector had brought out some teething problems,even as he noted that,some of the problems were being resolved .

According to him, :” however, we are not yet where we want to be . Discos are not recovering money for the electricity they supply , as they only make about thirty per cent collections .

” With nearly seventy percent monthly revenues uncollected, the firms cannot provide 24 hour power supply as demanded by the customers, because they cannot also meet their expectations to the GENCOs.

” I am a Director in the NDPHC, representing North West and it generates thirty five per cent of Nigeria’s electricity , totalling nearly 4000 MWs and the DISCOs cannot take the electricity produced, with over 2000 MWs, unused.”

The Managing Director of KAEDCO, Engineer Garba Haruna, disclosed that, the firm would installed no fewer than 500,000 meters , while over 2000 Kebbi youths will be employed and trained to undertake the installations, as well as other related jobs.

The Special Adviser on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid, commended Gov Bagudu for sustainably spending huge amount of money to ensure steady supply of electricity to the people of the state .

Rashid solicited for more allocations of power to the state by KAEDCO and reduction of electricity tariff as a mark of appreciation of the unwavering commitment of Gov Bagudu to their routine operations.