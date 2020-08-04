Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on voters in the state to come out en masse to cast their votes for the PDP in order to sustain the developmental strides of his administration, saying that power belongs to them.

Obaseki who spoke with party faithful at Ward 9 in Egbedo, during the flag-off of his reelection campaign in Edo North Senatorial District of the state, said the forthcoming election will be about good and bad and the future of youths in the state.

‎

The governor also received defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 9, Egbedo, in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, who declared support for his re-election.

‎

“I promise to ensure that every child in Edo will have a skill by the time they finish junior secondary school and be able to work. We have introduced the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme from primary one to six and by next year we will focus on junior secondary schools we will also focus on technical education to ensure our youths become effective and contribute to the development of the state.

“When I entered Government House, I observed that the way roads were built in the past was not the best, so we changed the system and put in place a maintenance mechanism to ensure the roads built by my administration stand the test of time”, he said.

In his speech, Jimoh Dayo Musa, a Lawyer, who led the defected APC members, said Obaseki will get their votes and support as he has done well for the people of the state.