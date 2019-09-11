IN October 2018, when the faulty transformer at Akinbaiye Street, Isolo was removed by the power distribution firm concerned, Ikeja Electric Power subscribers’ expectation that the transformer would be quickly replaced was high, but that optimistic hope was dashed and the area is still in darkness more than 13 months after.

Ikeja Electric turned deaf ear to all pleas of power subscribers as if it has no obligation or corporate responsibility to deliver service (power) to consumers.

At a point, the community development association took the quest for the replacement of the transformer to the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, requesting his intervention. The Oba’s palace is on Akinbaiye Street one of the fives streets affected.

Ikeja Electric Authorities didn’t ignore the Oba. It said that each electric metre in the five streets afffected should pay N18,000 to supplement payment of a new transformer. The Oba, it was learnt promised to add his royal gesture to ensure that electricity supply returns to the area. Subscribers largely complied. It is on record that more than 65 percent of metres in the area paid in May 2019 surprisingly, more than 4 months after the payment, the area is still in darkness. If this is not height of callousness, insensitivity and gross dereliction of obligation, what is it.

Power consumers in the affected area have suffered and are still suffering untold inconvenience and agonising discomfort. Most people can not iron their clothes or use the services of their electronic gadgets. If not for the present wet season, old, young and especially children would have been denied their night sleep because of heat.

Those who use electricity in their small-scale enterprises such as hairstylists, barbers, fashion designers, photo studios, corn millers, peper grounders, beer palours to mention a few have lost million of naira income and contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP). The cost of running electric power generator if they could afford it is prohibitive and raises cost of production that directly depletes profit.

On the part of Ikeja Electric, it must have recorded a huge loss of revenue too that subscribers would have paid into its coffer if darkness is not what it serves Akinbaiye instead of power. This is not a mark of entrepreneurial business outfit that is out to generate huge income and make profit for its sponsors. There are subsribers at Akinbaiye that are not owing. Such subscribers deserve constant supply of electricity whenever it is available. Elasticity of subscribers’ patience is being stretched to the extreme. It is believed that Ikeja Electric would take quick steps to restore supply to foster good supplier consumers relationship to stop the suffering of subscribers.

Tajudeen Adigun Lagos.