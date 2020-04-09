The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the umbrella body of power distribution companies in Nigeria, have come out in support of a proposal by the National Assembly and the federal executive to give Nigerians 2 months of free electricity in the face of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Details of implementation to come soon,” the electricity distributors said regarding the plan in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja by ANED Executive Director Sunday Oduntan.

The statement noted that “electricity distribution companies recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

“In fulfilment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardship that is currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.”

“We are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) on Wednesday announcing that it had set aside N100 million to support the national effort against the novel coronavirus 19 pandemic within its operational area.