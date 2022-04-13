From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the challenges bedevilling the Nigerian power sector, the European Union (EU), yesterday, revealed that it has injected over €200 million since 2008 and would still plans to invest another €60 million before 2024.

The €260 million is to support Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP). NESP is a €48 million technical assistance programme co-founded by the EU and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellchaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbelt (GIZ) GmbH in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power. It aims to foster investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency and to improve access to electricity for the disadvantaged rural communities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Addressing participants at the Career Fair for the Clean Energy Sector, Head of Green and Digital Economy, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS in Abuja, Ms. Inga Stefanowicz, said that the European Union was interested in the development of Nigeria’s energy sector to the extent that it has granted over €200 million in 18 years and would still give additional €60 million before the end of 2024. “The pilot fair first took place in Lagos with the participation of over 25 companies in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector and over 115 professionals. Now in Abuja over 100 professionals, and capacity provided for an additional 250 to participate virtually.