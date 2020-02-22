John Adams, Minna

Worried by the dismal performance of the Electricity Distribution Company of Nigeria (DISCO), the Chairman of Chanchaga local government council in Niger state, Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar Bosso has joined other Nigerians to call on the federal government to revoke the license of the power distribution companies in the country.

The council Boss said the distribution company of Nigeria has failed in all ramifications to meet with electricity demands of Nigeria, adding that “instead they have turned themselves to agents of extortion of money from Nigerians”

The Chairman who made the call in Minna at the weekend when he distributed eleven 500KVA electricity transformers and other installations worth N70million to the eleven wards in the local government, urged President Mohammadu Buhari to heed to the cries of Nigerians and revoke the license of DISCO without further delay, saying that the entire privatization exercise has failed.

Mallam Ibrahim pointed out that it is cleared that Nigerians are being forced to pay for darkness, stressing that “the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), the distribution company in charge of Niger state has failed in it responsibility and that is why I am using this opportunity to call on the federal government to as a matter of urgency terminate the so called privatization of the power.

“The privatization has failed in all ramification, they have added no value to the sector except exploitation of the masses through dubious estimated bills”, adding that “Nigerians are almost paying for what they did see nor enjoy.

“Ordinary service wire and poles the distribution companies can not provide for the people. The federal government must terminate the privatization without any further delay”

According to Ibrahim who is also the ALGON chairman in the state, the Council decided to embark on this intervention due to the sufferings of the people as part of our achievements in 100 days in office, stressing that “I can’t watch see the people suffering for lack of transformers that is why we decided to provide it, and we believed this will go along way in improving their social and economic lives.

“We have dropped eleven transformers across the 11wards of the local government. Apart from the transformers we have also made other interventions like the construction of drainages and culverts.

“We have also breath live into the Minna Abatoures with the reactivation of the boreholes for adequate and clean water supply because the place lack portable water and we fell that us not good enough.

The council had also embarked on the total renovation of the slaughtering slap in the abattoir to make it hygienic enough for animals to be slaughtered there”.

He described as unfortunate that even the council secretariat had no electricity supply before his assumption of office due to absence of transformer which greatly affected government businesses.

“Even at the council headquarters, there was no transformers before my assumption in office, and because of that nothing was working but today there is 500 KVA transformer which has already being installed.

“We decided to embark on the provision of transformer to the people because we discovered that this is one of the major problem facing the people.

“So far we have spent over N70million on the provision of transformers and electric installations, and it is not over yet because this is the first phase of the intervention.

“We are inaugurating these transformers and other interventions like I said earlier to Mark our 100 days in the office. The other level of the council’s interventions will be the provision of more culverts and drainages across the 11 wards before raining season sets in because we discovered that lack of proper drainage is largely responsible for the perennial flooding within communities in the council,” he added