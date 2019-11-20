Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Senators shut down a motion seeking to temporary ban generator importation into the country.

The motion which was an additional prayer moved by Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) was aimed at curtailing generator importation as a way of making the government sit up to address the nation’s power problems.

Fadahunsi was making his contribution to a motion moved by Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) titled: “Addressing Nigeria’s Power Problems.” Utazi had said Nigeria, with a population of 200 million and an annual growth rate of 2.6 percent per annum, was the seventh most populous nation on earth.

According to Utazi, the power generating or installed capacity of Nigeria in relation to its population and Gross Domestic Product cannot place the country in a position to compete favourably in terms of development with other nations.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to find solutions to the power deficits faced by the country. Citing Indonesia and Philippines as examples, the lawmaker noted that both countries with a population of 267 million and 107 million, respectively, have installed power capacity of 60,000 megawatts and generating capacity of 42,465 megawatts as well as installed capacity of 20,055 megawatts and generating capacity of 16,271 megawatts.