George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was pandemonium on Sunday in Umuoparaemeke community in Ugiri, Isiala-Mbano LGA, in Imo State, as a couple, Lucius Iwunze, his wife Ngozi and daughter Geraldine, all died after inhaling generator fume.

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikokwu, who confirmed the ugly incident said the police had commenced an investigation into the incident.

According to him, the Police Divisional Police Officer in the area led his men to the scene and found the bodies of the victims.

Ikokwu said report was received at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Isiala Mbano LGA, about the mysterious death of three persons.

In view of that, the DPO led a team of police men to the scene and saw the bodies of Chief Lucius Iwunze, Lolo Ngozi Iwunze and Geraldine Iwunze.

“However, preliminary investigation revealed that they died as a result of generator fume (carbon monoxide) which emitted from a power generating set.

“The corpses have been evacuated to a morgue, and the Commissioner of Police, Imo State command, has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident.”