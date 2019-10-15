Lukman Olabiyi

The governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Kogi State, AbdulRahaman Ndakwo Tanko has said he will defeat Governor Yahaya Bello and other contestants in the forthcoming poll.

Tanko boasted that power of incumbency will not be enough to save Governor Bello from defeat on November 16.

The governorship candidate of ADP who flaunted his credentials as a seasoned administrator, legal practitioner of repute and politician affirmed that he has what it takes to take Kogi State to a greater height.

“Power of incumbency will not save Governor Bello from defeat in the forthcoming poll; his first tenure has shown what he has to offer our state; now Kogi people are wiser, all what they care for is good governance and not party; our party is well accepted and my candidature is seen as a blessing to them, and I am not a newcomer in the game, day and night my party and I are getting support from the masses across the state which is very important for us and with this defeating Bello and any other candidate on November 16, is a done deal by the grace of God”, he said.

The politician who was a former member of the State’s House of Assembly under defunct Action Congress (AC), said his aspiration to be the next governor of the state was borne out of contributing his quota to development of the state, as well as to liberate Kogi people from the ruling party, whom he said, has impoverished them.