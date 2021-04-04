As a stakeholder in the Nigeria›s joint project and a minister of God, I want to give this Easter message to all Nigerians and to serve as a wake-up call to better our nation. It is also to call on Nigerians and Christians in particular to believe in the power of resurrection of Christ Jesus, in order for God to restore the nation›s lost glory, as Easter is the greatest of all Christian festivals.

Also I want to appeal to every Nigerian to allow the resurrection of Jesus Christ to rekindle their hope of the resurrection of the nation›s ailing economy, security problem, societal values, infrastructural problem, power supply, health care delivery system, among others, that are until now, in not too good conditions.

Noted that problems bedeviling the nation like insecurity, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, widespread corruption, violence, shamelessness of the citizens, armed robberies, among others, were because we have been far away from God and the only thing left for Nigerians is to have faith in Jesus Christ, whom through his death, the nation could resurrect.

I need to stress that for the country to be a better society, Nigerians should be righteous, remain steadfast, be humble before God, live a holy life and desist from going back to their sinful ways of life.

Also Christians need to appreciate the gift of grace promised by God with Jesus Christ; leaving his exalted position in heaven, to come and suffer here on earth, in order to take away the sins of man and the penalties of those sins.

Noted that Christ Jesus did not deserve to die, but for the atonement of sins of man, he presented himself as the perfect sacrificial lamb, thereby bringing deliverance, salvation and eternal life to humanity.

I want to advise the government, in the spirit of the death and resurrection of Christ Jesus, to find a way of making life more meaningful to Nigerians by improving the welfare of the people, through provision of employment opportunities and other basic social amenities such as uninterrupted power supply, good road networks and security of lives and property.

I also want to task Christians to preach peace and seek peace first, for the Holy Spirit to dwell in their hearts, and also for the peace, stability and development of the country, while other religious leaders need to pray for the president and his cabinet members, so that they will be guided in the decision they take, so that in the end Nigerians will have reason to rejoice.

As we celebrate the Easter, let us for the sake of God Almighty and our father land, accede to the principles for which Christ died, rose and ascended. Therefore, victory of Easter should lead us to face life perplexities with fortitude, holding up our banner with the assurance that because He lives, we too shall live. And it shall be well with our soul.

The main essence of celebrating Easter is that Jesus overcame death, so, the current situation in the country should not discourage Nigerians, as, it is a passing phase and very soon, we will overcome it. If Jesus resurrected from the dead, after he was crucified, then we will overcome every situation that seems uncomfortable to us.

• Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi (Assistant General Evangelist, C.A.C Worldwide & General Overseer, C.A.C Reformation Land Olunloyo, Akanran), writes from Ibadan