Doris Obinna

Power Oil, a healthy cooking oil company, has raised health advocacy another notch higher by taking its fitness promotion project, ‘Pay with Calories’ round the group factories nationwide particularly to sensitise the factory staff about ways to nurture the heart to a perfect condition while maintaining a healthy calories body system.

The Pay with Calories project engages consumers in a series of fitness exercise on treadmill and cyclers, after which participants can buy various items based on the number of calories being able to burn on the spot within a specific allotted time.

Power Oil ‘Pay with Calories’ project is currently on a three-weeks nationwide tour with plans to engage over 4, 000 staff in nine ultra-modern factories across the nation namely, De United Foods Industries, Ota- Ogun, Seasoning Factory – Ota, Ogun, Dufil Prima Foods Plc – Choba, Port Harcourt, Pure Flour Mills- Port Harcourt, Northern Noodles- Kaduna, Insignia Prints – Ibeju Lekki, Raffles Oil Enterprises – Ibeju Lekki, Ikorodu Noodle Factory, Standard Flour Mills- Apapa, Lagos.

Speaking on the activity, the Brand Manager, Power Oil, Miss Amisha Chawla, said, “taking the campaign to these factories is most strategic, as we reckon that most of the staff might not have sufficient time to build their physical strength outside work hours, that’s is why we decided to bring the activity closer to them within their comfort zone. And the most interesting part was the free time excused to participate in the health friendly yet rewarding activity.

“Beyond the physical exercise involved, which will see a lot of staff winning fantastic prizes in exchange for the number of calories burnt, they will also be enlightened on making the best meal choices towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

According to the Public Relations Manager, TolaramGroup, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez-Abiodun, during the activity at Insignia Prints, Ibeju Lekki, said this experiential campaign currently touring the factories, was borne out of the necessity to encourage every Nigerian irrespective of the social economic class to further become mindful of their heart health by making efforts to maintain good body fitness and possibly eliminate unhealthy consumption habits, as these factors are important to lowering the risk of blood pressure and heart-related ailments. Six factories have been covered, three more to go.

Power Oil as a brand, seeks to help build healthy families, and by implication a nation of strong and healthy citizens by providing them with nutritious products of quality standards.

The activation created an exciting atmosphere for the brand to cater to its teeming customers’ health in a fun, relaxing and rewarding way. Various labelled items were laid out for consumers to pick from in payment for the amount of calories burnt such as yoga mat, sneakers, water bottles, footballs, smart watches, tummy trimming machine etc.

Mr. Adio Gbemiga, staff of the Indomie Seasoning Plant, was clearly elated to have won for himself a pair of sneakers after working out to burn 70 calories within six minutes on the treadmill, said health promotion activities like this inspire him and encourage others to take exercise as a daily routine.

Mr. Ugo Chiemela of Insignia Prints, Ibeju Lekki, who got another pair of sneakers in exchange for burning 76 calories said, “because of my busy schedule, it becomes difficult to create time for fitness routine. However, I applaud the Power Oil brand for extending to us such a remarkable activity.”