Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Official activities at some parts of the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, was crippled, yesterday, due of power outage that lasted for a better part of the day.

Most affected was the block housing the Federal Ministry of Education and other agencies of Federal Government. The impact from the outage by public power supply was not helped with the failure of stand-by generators. The development forced Ministers and other senior government officials to reschedule several meetings slated of the day.

The heat occasioned by the absence of electricity had forced most workers to abandon their offices as most of them were seen in clusters outside their offices.

At the Federal Ministry of Education, activities scheduled to conclude the week long activities to mark the 2020 Commonwealth Day celebration was shifted to another venue after several hours of attempt to power the hall using the stand-by generator failed. A source told Daily Sun that the generators had become weak and could no longer power the secretariat.

Meanwhile, top government officials, lawmakers, international partners, journalists and other guests for the Commonwealth Day event were politely asked to move to the auditorium of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) for the continuation of programme.

Power supply in the past few weeks has been epileptic across Nigeria, particularly in Abuja, where offices and homes are forced to rely on stand-by generators to power their homes even as weather is getting extremely hot and unfriendly.