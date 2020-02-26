Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government and the Transmission Company of Nigeria

(TCN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct two power transmission substations in the state; this is the resolve of the Fayemi-led administration to address problems associated with perpetual power outage, boost local economy and attract investors.

The projects to be constructed are Ado-Ilupeju and

Ado-Ijesa Isu 132/33 KV Transmission Lines and Associated 2 X 60 MVA

132/33 KV substations at Ilupeju and Ijesa Isu Ekiti.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor explained that the power project collaboration became

necessary because of the belief of its administration that breathing

life into the state economy will facilitate wealth and job creation.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that the project is to be completed latest by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Fayemi who signed the MoU with the representatives of TCN in Ado

-Ekiti, the state capital said the fulfillment of the pact would

strengthen the network between the government, consumers and

transmission company.

The governor said a situation where Ekiti has only one transmission

station while some states have as many as eight was no longer

acceptable noting that “electricity contributes to per capita income,

hence, the need for all hands to be on deck to facilitate improvement

in power supply in the state.”

Fayemi stated that the agreement was in realization of his

administration’s agenda to ensure economic stability and progress

across various towns and villages.

He said: “To the Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria

(TCN), the fulfillment of the agreement will further strengthen the Network of the Company, fulfill the aims and goals of privatization

and revamp the commitment of the Company to Ekiti State.

“I want to assure you that this administration is desirous of having a better Ekiti in the area of electricity supply. I want to assure you that we will continue to provide enabling environment under which TCN and other investors would thrive in the state.”

The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mr. Bamidele

Faparusi, disclosed that Fayemi’s commitment to improving power

supply resulted in raising a team to have an interface with the TCN

management last year to fashion out steps to alleviate the problem of

inadequate electricity.

Faparusi added that the state government has made land available for

the locations earmarked for the transmission substations with

unencumbered transmission line corridors for the implementation of the project.

The commissioner disclosed that Ekiti receives the least power

allocation of 16-26.0 megawatts out of the four states covered by

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The TCN Team Leader, Engr. Victor Adewumi, who assured that the project would be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2021 disclosed that Fayemi had been making representations to TCN on the project since his tenure as Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

While noting that Ekiti had been previously underserved in terms of

power supply, Adewumi said the two power transmission

lines would make the state depend less on power service from the

Osogbo transmission line which runs through Akure.

“We are here to kick-start the project and a major problem for

projects of this nature is the right of way. The law of Nigeria vests

the ownership of the land on the shoulders of the governor and that is why we are here. If that one is sorted, the project will be completed before the end of second quarter next year,” Adewumi added.