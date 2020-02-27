Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have signed a memorandum of understanding to construct two power transmission substations in the state to address perpetual power outage problems, boost local economy and attract investors.

The projects are Ado-Ilupeju and Ado-Ijesa Isu 132/33 KV Transmission Lines and Associated 2 X 60 MVA 132/33 KV substations at Ilupeju and Ijesa Isu Ekiti.

Represented by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor said the power project collaboration became necessary because of the belief of its administration that breathing life into the state economy will facilitate wealth and job creation.

A statement by the deputy governor Special Assistanton Media, Odunayo Ogunmola, yesterday revealed that the project is to be completed latest by the end of second quarter of 2021.

Fayemi, who signed the MoU with the representatives of TCN in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said the fulfilment of the pact would strengthen the network between the government, consumers and TCN.