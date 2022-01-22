From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police and other security agencies have been ordered to effect the arrest of two Italian nationals, Giandomenico Zingali and Davide Anelli over their refusal to attend court to answer criminal charges against them in an alleged $119 million dollars Power Plant fraud.

Justice Okogbule Gbasam who issued the order, invoked Section 120 of Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice ACJA to order the arrest and directed the IGP, CP and other security agents to produce the Italians in court to face trial in respect of the 16-count criminal charge filed against them by the Rivers State government.

A certified true copy of the order of the Rivers State High Court was obtained on Friday in Abuja by our correspondent through the counsel to Rivers State, Chief Godwin Obla (SAN) who moved the motion for the issuance of the bench warrant.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Giandomenico Zingali and Davide Anelli are part of the seven defendants billed for arraignment before Justice Gbasam over their alleged complicity in the $119 million dollars power plant scam. The defendants are Saipem SPA, an Italian Company, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Ltd, Walter Peviani, Kelechi Sinteh Chinakwe, Giandomenico Zingali, Vitto Testaguzza and Davide Anelli who are first to seventhth defendants respectively.

Saipem SPA, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, its Managing Director, Walter Peviani and four others are accused of conspiracy, fraud, obtaining credit of N7 billion naira by false pretences and cheating.

Justice Gbasam has adjourned the matter till February 2, 3, and 4 2022.