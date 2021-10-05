By Lukman Olabiyi

F ormer Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye yesterday said that the idea of rotating presidency is between the North and the South, not geo-political zones.

Adeyeye who is the national chairman of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), stated this at a meeting with traditional rulers in both Ikorodu and Epe Divisions of Lagos State on Tuesday .

SWAGA’23 is a campaign group rooting for candidature of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for 2023 presidential poll.

The former minister who commended the traditional rulers for their role and support for government, said their role in good governance could not be overlooked, charging them to do more.

SWAGA’23 national chairman said the group was in the state to seek for the traditional rulers’ support, blessings and for them to prevail on Tinubu to contest for 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on rotation of power between the North and the South, he said t here is nothing like micro-zoning, which allowed rotation of power among geo-political zones but between the regions.

Adding that based on principles of power rotation between the North and the South, any geo political zones within region, has right to produce president, as long as it is the turn of that region.

He stated that for 2023 presidential election, it was turn of the South to produce president and the issue of who is to produce the president within Southern region didn’t arise because every individual within region whether South South, South East or South West has right to it.

In their remarks, the traditional rulers in the two divisions gave their support for agenda of SWAGA’23.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in Ikorodu Division, the Ranodu of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro said the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu is a worthy leader who had over the years impacted the lives of the people positively and he deserved to be supported for the interest of the South.

Similarly, traditional rulers in Epe Division also gave their royal blessing to the campaign.