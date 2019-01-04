Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (Kedco), Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamma, has scored low the performance of the power industry in Nigeria,

Speaking during a chat with newsmen at the company’s marketing retreat in Kano, recently Gwamma acknowledged that the power sector has a lot of challenges bedeviling its operations

He decried the reluctance of some consumers to pay their electricity bills while describing the altitude as a major drawback to the development of the power sector

He lamented that several years after they commenced operations, the power vendors were yet to record any profit as the company is still recording annual losses.

“Our greatest challenge is with our customers. Our collection efficiency, especially in the residential areas, is still less than 30 percent. So that means that for every one kobo of electricity of power that we supply, we loss 70k, and are unable to collect that 70k. It is a huge loss for us” he stated.

He appealed that “the industry requires the cooperation of everybody because we are a service delivery and unless our customers pay for those service we cannot break even”

He said that the only way they can overcome their challenges is by “ bringing more investments into the company and to get the staff to be doubly dedicated to their tasks and for the customers to ensure that they pay for the power that they consume”.

Dr Gwamma listed the achievements of KEDCO to include huge capital investment, improvement of customer service experience, increase in the number of hours of power supply to their customers and improvement in their response to their customers in Kano, .