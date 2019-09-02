Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria’s power sector lost about N9,793,000,000 due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructures.

The close to N10 billion losses were recorded over a five-day period (August 26 to August 30, 2019), according to statistics made available to Daily Sun from the Power Advisory Team, Office of the Vice President.

A further breakdown of the revenue and technical losses on a day-to day basis revealed that, on August 26 2019, the power sector lost an estimated N2,164,000,000 (Two Billion One Hundred and Sixty Four Million Naira), due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructures.

On the technical shortfall, while average energy sent out was 3,482 MWH/Hour (up by 223.59 MWH/Hour from the previous day) while 1,363 MW and 220MW were not generated due to unavailability of gas and transmission infrastructure.

However another 2,924.50 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

On August 27 2019, the power sector again lost an estimated N1,993,000,000 (One Billion Nine Hundred and Ninety Three Million Naira) due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

Average energy sent out for the day was 3,358 MWH/Hour (down by 124.42 MWH/Hour from the previous day) with 1,321 MW not generated due to unavailability of gas and 220 MW not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, 2,610.10 MW not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW was recorded as losses due to water management

On August 28 2019, it was yet another day of an estimated N1,858,000,000 (One Billion Eight Hundred and Fifty Eight Million Naira) loss to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.

Average energy sent out was 3,674 MWH/Hour (down by 316.42 MWH/Hour from the previous day) with 1,296 MW not generated due to unavailability of gas, 220 MW due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, 2,531.70 MW to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW recorded as losses due to water management

On August 29 2019, the power sector netted an estimated loss of N2,004,000,000 (Two Billion Four Million Naira) on August 29 2019 due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

Average energy sent out for the day was 3,620 MWH/Hour (down by 54.21 MWH/Hour from the previous day), 1,212 MW to unavailability of gas, 46.3 MW to lack of transmission infrastructure, 2,917.60 MW to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW recorded as losses due to water management

For last Friday, August 30 2019, it was an estimated N1,794,000,000 (One Billion Seven Hundred and Ninety Four Million Naira) loss due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.

Average energy sent out for the day was 2,472 MWH/Hour (down by 1,148 MWH/Hour from the previous day) with 1,170 MW of electricity not generated due to unavailability of gas, 47.9 MW due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 2,519 MW was not generated due to high frequency.