Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria’s power sector lost about N13 billion in seven days, due to constraints arising from insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure, according to statistics from the advisory power team, office of the Vice President.

The revenue loss covered a seven day period; December 21 to 27, 2019 with the dominant constraint being unavailability of gas – constraining a total of 17,804MW from being available on the grid for the seven -day period.

A further breakdown of the revenue loss indicated that the sector lost N1,870,000,000 on December 21, N1,924,000,000 on December 22, N1,900,000,000 on December 23, N1,897,000,000 on December 24, N1,873,000,000 on December 25, N1,854,000.000 and N1,934,000.000 on December 27.

On December 27 2019, average energy sent out was 4,047 MWH/Hour (down by 76.36 MW from the previous day), 108.5 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 1578 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW was recorded as losses due to water management

Also, on December 26 2019, average energy sent out was 4,123 MWH/Hour (down by 93.26 MW from the previous day), 60 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 1458.8 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW was recorded as losses due to water management

On Christmas, average energy sent out was 4,217 MWH/Hour (up by 119.91 MW from the previous day), 60 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 1432.2 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW was recorded as losses due to water management. The day preceding Christmas was not better as average energy sent out was 4,097 MWH/Hour (up by 229.73 MW from the previous day), 60 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 1355 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW was recorded as losses due to water management

The situation dipped further on December 23 2019, average energy sent out was 3,867 MWH/Hour (down by 100.91 MW from the previous day) as 220 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 1101.5 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure and 0 MW was recorded as losses due to water management.