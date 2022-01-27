Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), Mr. Kola Balogun, has said Nigeria’s power sector roadmap needs to be recalibrated to overcome the challenges bedevilling the industry.

Balogun stated this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.

Balogun said it was sad to note that Nigeria’s power generation capacity was still below 5,000MegaWatts (MW) considering the importance of stable electricity supply to socio-economic development of any country.

He also called for the decentralisation of the national power grid to curb the frequency of system collapse.

“I think there is a need for us to review the entire power sector journey. The entire roadmap that set up the privatisation needs to be recalibrated. In doing that, we have to take it in phases. There must be a renewed perception , a renewed strategy to ensure that we create a synergy that will make us to have a good reference point.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The office of the Minister of Power needs to call for a stakeholders meeting to see how to define a new roadmap and strategy that would make the promise of having 24 hour power supply manifested in the country.”

He said part of the strategy should be to tackle the challenges in phases instead of attempting to solve them instantly.

“The good reference point should start from metering. Let us choose one state, one local government that we can say that particular location is hundred per cent metered. That location will have a direct link to one of the generation companies and there is a transmission line connected to it and it is having 24/7 power.

“That is the new calibration. If we have that as a reference point, then we can be saying that we are moving forward and we have solved one out of one million.”