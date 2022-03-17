From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Abia North senator Chief Mao Ohuabunwa has said a power shift to Abia North in 2023 would promote peace and unity in the state.

Ohuabunwa who spoke when members of Abia North Unity Group (ANUG), a political pressure group visited him to solicit his support for the agitation of power shift to the zone, said rotation of power will not only guarantee and sustain the prevailing peace in Abia polity but also ensure mutual trust among all three senatorial zones in the state.

“We need peace in the state to enable the governor to concentrate and finish well. So, my take is that the party must resolve this issue immediately as time is of the essence,” the former lawmaker said.

It was his view that since power began with Abia North in 1999, and had gone round all the three districts, it would only be proper that “power rotates back to the zone where it first started”.

Ohuabunwa, a member of the National Executive Council (NEC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called on the political class and elders of the state to support zoning arrangements.

He commended all advocates of power shift to Abia North including former Gov. Theodore Orji and urged other stakeholders in the Abia project to rise to the occasion.

Leader of the delegation and former Commissioner for Housing, James Okpara, described Senator Ohuabunwa as an astute politician who should always be consulted in times like this.

Okpara said the group would continue to go round to consult with leaders in the state on the issue of power rotation which he said has kept the state as one.

Some eminent personalities on the delegation included: former Military Administrator of Cross River State, Navy Capt Chris Osondu; former member representing Ohafia South State constituency, Hon Mba Ukaha; Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chief Chris Mmadu; and former Commissioner for Lands, Chief Mrs Loveth Ofoegbu.

Others were former member representing Bende North state constituency, Chief Princewill Onyegbu; former Chairman, PDP Abia State, Dr Ndidi Okereke; PDP Zonal Vice Chairman, Abia North, Elder Amah Abraham; former Commissioner for Joint Projects, Chief JJ Okoro; and former Commissioner for Boundaries, Mr Mascot Obike.

On the delegation also were former Commissioner, Civil Service Commission, Chief Onyema Agbai; former Permanent Secretary, Mrs Dim Anochie; House of Assembly aspirant for Ohafia North constituency and Edward Okocha, among others.