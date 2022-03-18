From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former senator, who represented Abia North senatorial district, Mao Ohuabunwa, has said power shift to the zone in 2023 would promote peace and unity in the state.

Ohuabunwa, who spoke when members of Abia North Unity Group (ANUG), a political pressure group, visited him to solicit his support for the agitation of power shift to the zone, said rotation of power will not only guarantee and sustain the prevailing peace in Abia polity, but also ensure mutual trust among all three senatorial zones in the state.

“We need peace in the state to enable the governor concentrate and finish well. So, my take is that the party must resolve this issue immediately as time is of essence,” the former lawmaker said.

It was his view that since power began with Abia North in 1999, and had gone round all the three districts, it would only be proper that “power rotates back to the zone where it first started.”

Ohuabunwa, member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called on the political class and elders of the state to support zoning arrangement.

He commended all advocates of power shift to Abia North, including former governor, Theodore Orji, and urged other stakeholders in the Abia project to rise to the occasion.

Leader of the delegation and former commissioner for housing, James Okpara, described Ohuabunwa as an astute politician who should always be consulted in times like this.

Okpara recalled in 2019, a meeting was held in the residence of the Chancellor of Greg University, Uturu (GUU), Greg Ibeh, a delegation said to have been sent by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and another delegation from Abia North. The purpose of the meeting, Okpara said, was to support Ikpeazu for a second term with a promise to hand over governorship to Abia North in 2023 if he was re-elected.

Some of those he said were in the meeting from Abia North included the Deputy Governor of the state, Ude Oko Chukwu, Emma Nwaka, P. C. Mba, James Okpara, I. C. Maduibuike, S. C. Igwe and Greg Ibe. Some of the delegates from Abia South/Central at the meeting were E. C. Adaelu, Adolph Wabara, Theo Nkire, Allen Nwachukwu and Gershon Amita.

Also at the meeting, according to Okpara, included Ezo Ukandu, Kalu Kalu Ogbu, Linus Mba and Eberechi Dick.

Okpara iadded that traditional rulers from Abia South and Abia Central zones met their counterparts from Abia North and made the same agreement.

“In all these meetings, they brought hot drink and ‘oji igbo’ Igbo kolanut as a symbol of covenant,” he said.

Okpara said the group would continue to go round to consult with leaders in the state on the issue of power rotation which he said has kept the state as one.

Some eminent personalities on the delegation included: former military administrator of Cross River State, Chris Osondu; former member representing Ohafia South State constituency, Mba Ukaha; Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chris Mmadu; and former commissioner for Lands, Loveth Ofoegbu.

Others were former member representing Bende North state constituency, Princewill Onyegbu; former chairman, PDP Abia State, Ndidi Okereke; PDP Zonal Vice Chairman, Abia North, Amah Abraham; former commissioner for Joint Projects, J. J. Okoro; and former commissioner for Boundaries, Mascot Obike.

On the delegation also were former commissioner, Civil Service Commission, Onyema Agbai; former permanent secretary, Dim Anochie; House of Assembly aspirant for Ohafia North constituency and Edward Okocha among others.