From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Governor Nasir El-Rufai has clarified that the Northern States Governors’ Forum did not oppose the presidency going to the south in 2023, rather it was against the language used in the resolution of the Southern Governors on the issue of power shift.
He said northern governors were alarmed that their southern counterparts would use the word “must” in their agitation for power shift to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.
El -Rufai stated that the word “must’’ was at variance with democracy which is characterised by negotiations and horse-trading by parties involved, often out of public glare.
The governor recalled that he and some other northern governors had earlier called for power shift in 2023 in their individual capacities in order to foster national unity and togetherness’.
“I was called names by our people for making that call.’’
El-Rufai, who made the clarifications in a media chat with Kaduna-based broadcast-journalists on Tuesday night, said the media misrepresented the resolution of the Northern Governors’ Forum meeting held on Monday, on power shift.
The governor who spoke in Hausa, reminded that the north has supported southern presidential aspirants in the past. It recalled that it supported Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s aspiration in 1999 and his re-election in 2003.
He said southern governors should have reached out to their northern counterparts on the issue of power shift instead of playing to the gallery.
Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai seems to have forgotten that the Leaders
of the North were opposed to Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s taking over of the
Presidency after the demise of his Boss, President Umaru Ya’ Ardua.
They claimed that the Presidential slot was for the North and only backed
down later after the doctrine of necessity helped to resolve the brouhaha.
Furthermore,when President Jonathan made the move to run for the
Presidfency in 2011,the Northern Leaders were again upon in arms and
threatened to make the country ungovernable for him, if he did run and win
the Presidential Election then.
Prominent among the Leaders were the followings;
1.Abdullahi Ango.
2.Adamu Chiroma (Deceased).
3.Atiku Abubakar.
4.Iyorchia Ayu.
5.Junaid Mohammed (Deceased).
6.Lawal Kaita
7. Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.
8. Tanko Yakkassai.
9.Turaki Abubakar et al.
Mallam Atiku Abubakar was on 14th December 2011 quoted threatening,
quote.” Let me again send another message to the Leaders of our great
country,especially the Political Leadership that those,who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable,” unquote.
Dr Jonathan did run for the Presidential Election and did defeat his opponet
Mallam Muhammadu Buhari hands down.
Nigerians did sudenly witness the mobilization of the Jihadist Killer Squads,
the Boko Haram,who went on bombing and destroying our Christian places of worship, killing Christians during Christmas and Easter Services , bombing Bus Stations and even the UN Office in Abuja.
The climax of making the country ungovernable for President Goodluck
Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan,was the raid of the Chibok Girl School on the night
of 14 -15 April 2014 and the abductions of over 300 Schoolgirls by the
Jihadists, perhaps most probably at the behest of the power- that- be
yonder in the North.
Why can’t the Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufais of the North just for once,
put themselves in the position of their Southern compatriots vis-a-vis
the application of the gobbledygook Federal Character cum Quota System
as demanded by our hand-down Constitution?
After 60 years of Independence from Great Britain only two Southerners have
had the privilege of being the President of this country; the Chief, OBJ and
DR Goodluck Jonathan.
That is indeed very very unfair ojare!
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!!
