Tunde Thomas

Afenifere leaders have been advised to stop dabbling into politics in order to ensure that the socio-cultural organisation remains as a platform that will protect the interests of all Yoruba irrespective of political party affiliation.

Giving the advice in this interview, the Lagos State APC Chairman Emeritus, and former Chairman, Conference of APC states Chairmen, Chief Henry Ajomale implored Afenifere leaders to strive to play fatherly roles to all Yoruba regardless of any political affiliation.

He also spoke on other national issues.

What’s your take on the calls for scrapping zoning in 2023 by the governor of Kaduna State, and some groups in the North?

In APC, we agree on power shifting arrangement from North to the South, and from the South to the North, therefore any call for the scrapping of zoning in 2023 will negate that arrangement.

After President Muhammadu Buhari would have completed his second term in 2023, then power should rotate to the South.

That statement by Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State is not only suspect but it is not in tandem with the thinking and the spirit of the founding fathers of APC.

El-Rufai is displaying what I will call political rascality. As for the Arewa Consultative Forum that is also calling for the scrapping of zoning in 2023, I don’t know what is their own business about affairs of political parties.

Have ACF leaders now become politically partisan? They are supposed to be socio-cultural organization leaders, they are not supposed to dabble into politics. If ACF is joining the political fray, then the Ohanaeze and the Afenifere also have the right that power should rotate to the South in 2023.

El-Rufai should be called to order. The leadership of APC should call him to order. What he is saying by calling for scrapping of zoning is not in tandem with the vision of the founding fathers of APC. My own belief is that in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, power should rotate down to the South after Buhari.

If power rotates down to the South, then the South can now decide where power will go, whether it is South South, South East or South West. The South should be left alone to decide on that.

But some Nigerians are saying that zoning or rotational presidency is unconstitutional, that it is not written down in our constitution

Yes, I agree that it is not in the constitution, but the founding fathers of APC thought it wise at the beginning that the North should have it first, and then after Buhari, that power should rotate to the South. This is the understanding of the party’s founding fathers, and their reasons for insisting on that is for the sake of unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

How would you react to a recent interview by the President, Aka Ikenga, Oscar Onwudiwe that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has created a lot of mess and that it is better that a fellow Fulani man succeed him to clear that mess?

I don’t agree with him on that. As far as I’m concerned, Buhari and his administration has brought a lot of progress to Nigeria.

Buhari has been able to achieve a lot in the areas of fighting corruption, infrastructure development, road and rail construction and also security.

Buhari’s administration has positively touched different areas of Nigeria. For example in the South East, the construction of the Second Niger Bridge is ongoing. In the South West, work is ongoing on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The situation is the same all over the country. Those saying that Buhari is not working are not saying the truth, our prayers now is that we should pray that God should raise somebody that can step into Buhari’s shoes after he has completed his tenure, and that such a fellow will consolidate on the good work. We need somebody that will consolidate on the good work Buhari has been doing after the completion of his tenure. Anybody succeeding Buhari is not inheriting any mess but he is inheriting progress.

What Buhari stands for is progress of Nigeria. He detests corruption, and looters are being put on trial, so Nigeria is moving forward. It is either Onwudiwe is being mischievous or that he can’t understand achievements being recorded by the Buhari Administration.

What people like Onwudiwe fail to understand is that Nigeria would have become a failed state under former President Goodluck Jonathan of PDP. PDP and Jonathan really messed up Nigeria. Imagine a set of jewellery worth $40 million which runs into billions of Naira was recovered from a former minister in Jonathan’s administration, then you can imagine what some other officials in that administration would have done. PDP almost wrecked this country but God used Buhari to rescue Nigeria. Nigeria would have become a failed state under PDP. Even former President Goodluck Jonathan is romancing APC now, especially with that governorship election in Bayelsa State. For Jonathan to be doing that, he must have seen something good in APC.

Jonathan has seen the light, and he has now realized where the progress of this country lies. Jonathan has realised that those that surrounded him are thieves and rogues. He now knows those who are his friends, and those who are his enemies.

Are you saying that former President Goodluck Jonathan is in love with APC now?

Exactly. But this is what he should have done a long time ago. Jonathan has now seen who are his friends. If he decides to come to APC now, we will welcome him. I’m sure the leadership of the APC will be happy to welcome him because Jonathan is an innocent man who has been surrounded by corrupt looters.

The APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is rumoured to be interested in 2023 presidential race but some prominent Nigerians are saying that it should be the turn of the South East in 2023 having been the only geo-political zone yet to produce the president since 1999?

Let’s just assume that perhaps it is still a speculation that Tinubu wants to run because Tinubu is not the type of person that will hide behind a finger if he is interested in anything. At the appropriate time if he is interested, we will know. But I think it is too early to be talking about that.

But if Tinubu is interested, he is qualified to contest for any position in this country. He is eminently qualified. It is Tinubu that will finally decide, nobody will decide for him. If today he decides to run, he will have millions of supporters all over Nigeria. Tinubu is a bridge builder, millions of Nigerians will campaign for him. But like I said earlier, the decision lies with him.

To me, anybody in the South can come out in 2023. Aspirants from South East or South South can also come out, it is their constitutional right. But my own stand is that in 2023, it should be the turn of the South, and any aspirant from any of the three geo-political zones in the South can express interests but then it is the party that will take the final decision. Then the final decision will be taken by Nigerians whether to vote or not to vote for the candidate that the party finally picks. This is a democracy; we should allow aspirants from the South to express their intentions but let the party, and the electorate decide their fate.

Some Nigerians have suggested that Afenifere should be apolitical in order to serve as an umbrella organisation for all Yoruba irrespective of their party affiliations, what’s your take on that?

I agree with that. It is unfortunate that Afenifere is polarised. You have one faction led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti; you also have another faction led by Senator Ayo Fasanmi, and another one called Afenifere Renewal being led by Wale Oshun, this is not supposed to be so. Afenifere should be apolitical in the interest of Yorubas. When late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was alive, Afenifere was the megaphone for all Yoruba. The group was then a rallying point for Yoruba, and I believe this is the way it is supposed to be.

Afenifere leaders should remain neutral. They should not be taking sides. They are supposed to be fathers to all. But unfortunately today, Afenifere leaders have become political, and this is not supposed to be so.

Afenifere should serve as umbrella for all Yoruba, otherwise these Afenifere leaders will see some young elements attacking and insulting them. They must put themselves in positions of respect. When they dabble into politics, people will not respect them. They will insult and abuse them, and these are leaders that are expected to be respected in Yorubaland. Afenifere leaders should not dabble into politics, they should protect Yoruba interests, and the only way they can do that is by behaving like elders. They should not be partisan.

What do you think is the way out of Edo State crisis between Gov. Godwin Obasaki, and the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole?

It is gladdening that President Muhammadu Buhari has intervened. I believe that with Buhari and other APC leaders’ intervention, the crisis will be amicably resolved. APC crisis in Edo State should not be allowed to fester so as not to destroy the party.

I believe that Oshiomhole is trying his best for APC. He has led the party to victories in many states. APC members should unite and cooperate with him. APC members should close ranks to ensure that the party maintains its present winning ways. We should not allow a third force to destabilise the party. We should also allow Oshiomhole to continue. We should let him be.