From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Cummins West Africa Limited, the Nigerian subsidiary of the global power solutions company, Cummins Inc., launched the second phase of its Technical Education for Communities (TEC) programme at the John Bosco Institute of Technology (JOBITECH), Obosi, Anambra State, recently.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative in Nigeria, the TEC programme seeks to equip post-secondary school technical institutions with capacity, which includes market-relevant curriculum, tools and equipment, teacher training, career guidance, internship and work placement to deliver quality technical education.

Vice-president, Cummins Africa-Middle East, Mr. Thierry Pimi, in his remarks at the event, stated that the project seeks partnership with government, industry players and not-for-profit organisations to increase the availability of multi-skilled technicians, improve access to good jobs and, ultimately, drive industrial growth in global communities.

Giving a brief history of the TEC progreamme, he said one of its key focus globally was to increase female representation in technical fields. He said the programme was launched worldwide in 2012, with the mission of training disadvantaged youths in employable technical skills, with a view to gaining access to jobs in their communities and the industry at large.

“In an era where young people are unskilled, it is very possible to have a future generation despondent with a penchant for a life of frivolity. In a bid to ensure we grow a meaningful future generation, we need to invest using a market-relevant curriculum to equip our youth with employable skills and capability to run their own businesses in the engineering space,” he said.

He disclosed that the partnership with the John Bosco Institute of Technology was the second in Nigeria and the 27th globally.

Rector of JOBITECH, Rev. Fr. Matthew Adetiloye, thanked Cummins for joining other well-meaning organisations who have partnered with the institute to provide a world-class learning environment for the students, some of whom come from disadvantaged homes.

Speaking on behalf of the Onitsha business community, the chairman of Kates Associated Industries, Ikem Osanakpo, thanked Cummins for its partnership with JOBITECH and challenged industrialists and commercial concerns in the region to take a cue from what Cummins has demonstrated and invest in such laudable ventures, which will have a positive ripple effects on society at large, while keeping the youth away from unfruitful activities.

Anchored by Mark Oni-Okeke, general manager, power generation, for Cummins West Africa, he lauded Cummins for creating a platform where each employee contributes at least four hours during workdays each year to community development initiatives around the world.

The TEC/CSR manager, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Alex-Anene, presented a video score card of the TEC programme in Nigeria, showcasing some of the beneficiaries at the Institute of Industrial Technology (IIT), Lagos, and graduates who have successfully transitioned into highly skilled technicians in various industries

She highlighted the role of Cummins’ long-term non-governmental organisation community partner, Tributary Initiative for Learning, in expanding the partnerships for TEC and driving deeper impact in the sector in Nigeria.

Mrs. Eniola Adefioye, founder and lead consultant of Tributary Initiative for Learning, reiterated the critical need for more local businesses to support the school with the right infrastructure and resources, and also called on the government to promote the role of technical and vocational education training in nation-building and empowering more institutions to close the skills gap, noting the low representation of females in the sector.

Miss Anastasia Ukamaka, an outstanding female scholarship beneficiary in JOBITECH, Obosi, spoke about the value of the programme and the urgent need for more females from the community to get access to such opportunities.

Managing director of Cummins in Nigeria, Mr. Okechi Igwebuike, posed a challenge to Nigerian businesses and key stakeholders to join the TEC partnership with JOBITECH, Obosi. He called for effective collaboration among stakeholders for sustainable economic growth.

As part of its support to the school, Cummins, during the programme launch, donated three ISF engines, one ISD engine, tools and equipment backed by ongoing teacher training and development and also inaugurated the refurbished mechanical and electrical workshops in the centre.

