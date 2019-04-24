Okwe Obi, Abuja

Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Dominion, Rev Nicholas Okoh, yesterday, lamented the persistent power outage in some parts of the country, describing generator sellers as greatest enemies of Nigeria.

Okoh, who said this at the dedication of the Church’s national secretariat, christened St. Mathias House, in Abuja, appealed to the Federal Government to rectify the problem.

He said: “My problem is how to develop Nigeria. Developing the country is not a 100 meter’s race. It is like a marathon race.

What we need actually at any given time in the improvement in the educational, health and all areas of our lives.

“But what is of serious concern to us now is the absence of light. We cannot continue with this generator matter. Whoever is selling generator to us is part of our enemies.

“Our government should know that generator dealers are our enemies and it should find a solution to it.”

On the issue of incessant killings ravaging some parts of the country, he said, “it shows that our country has not arrived because people cannot tolerate one another. We pray not to experience that kind of things.”

Okoh divulged that the land upon which the edifice rests on was donated by General Theophilus Danja and partly financed by governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“After several attempts to secure land for the project, General TY Danjuma made a magnanimous donation of this land. We, also, received financial support from him.

“We received to support the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on behalf of the River State government. The Church decided that every advent offering for 3 years running would be concentrated on the project.

“The money realized from the launching primate addresses outstanding committees and general synods were added to the funds. Interest from treasury bill and fixed deposit were also added. The money spent so far is N1, 338, 729, 352.”