From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to focus on the exploration of renewable energy such as nuclear, solar, biomass and wind as alternative sources of power supply in the country.

The House also implored the federal government to establish an investor-friendly framework for private

sector investment in alternative power supply across the country.

The parliament equally mandated its Committee on Power to liaise with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors to develop strategies for sustainable alternative and renewable energy distribution in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Chukwuma Umeoji on “need for alternative and renewable power supply in Nigeria” in Wednesday’s plenary.

Umeoji, in his motion, explained that the major driver of sustainable economic development is reliable power supply, noting that this has been at the forefront of government programmes.

The lawmaker added that currently the country generates electricity ” through thermal and hydropower sources and the main source of electricity generation comes from fossil fuels especially gas, which accounts for 86% of the capacity in Nigeria with the remainder generated from hydropower sources.”

However, he noted that the country’s inability to achieve a stable power supply is an indication that “over-reliance on gas and to a lesser extent, hydroelectric power sources alone needs to be

reviewed.”

Umeoji argued that owing to poor power supply, “most business organisations depend largely on alternative power sources as generators to function effectively, a situation that has significantly increased their capital expenditures and operating expenditures thus

increasing charges for services rendered.”

According to him, with the negative effects of greenhouse gases on the environment, the country is gradually heading to an era of natural disasters.

Consequently, the lawmaker stated since the country is endowed with abundant renewable energy, there is a need to explore them in partnership with the private sector.

“If the private sector is allowed to invest in mini-grid capabilities to service communities or local government areas, regions, or target industrial clusters, there will be a significant

improvement in electricity distribution across the country.

“The combination of effective and secure energy will enable the federal government to achieve the dual goals of ensuring that Nigeria’s economy enjoys overdue benefits of constant power supply,” he stated.