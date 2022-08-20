From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Friday slammed operators in the power sector, lamenting that citizens do not get value for their money.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, stated this in Abuja during the probe of the proposed sale of the Nigeria Integrated Power Project (NIPP) by the Bureau of Public Procurement.

Faleke instructed the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to furnish the committee records of all power evacuated from Azura, from 2015 till date. He asked: “In your opinion as a private citizen, do you think Nigerians get value for money?

“On behalf of Nigerians we are concerned by the agreements you signed with power generation companies and Nigerians are not getting that power.

“So any document that has to do with those agreements cannot be said to be classified because whatever money we are paying there is tax payers money, and they will like to know how the funds are being utilized.

“Are Nigerians getting value for money from these agreements? The power sector has been unable to meet the power needs of Nigerians. We hear of all kinds of bailouts that the CBN has made to the power sector without any changes in the power Nigerians receive.”