They are speaking secret truths by the power of the Spirit( Good News Translations). When you speak in tongues, you get a lot out of it

Speaking in tongues is one of the most unharnessed blessing which God gave to the church. We will continue our x-ray into the benefits that accrues to those who speak in tongues. When you speak in tongues, you speak words full of power.

Creative words that have the capacity to change situations and create things that do not exist.

• There are lots of things that ought to come your way but may never come your way unless you learn to pray in tongues regularly. When you pray in tongues you get a lot out of it.

1Corinthians 14:4

• The one who prays using a private “prayer language” certainly gets a lot out of it(Message Translations).

When you speak in tongues, you tap into supernatural Help

There are many areas of our lives where we need help. When we speak in tongues we help ourselves. We tap into God’s supernatural help. If you need help in any area of your life right not you need to spend time speaking in tongues so you can tap in help from above.

1Corinthians 14:4

• By speaking languages that others don’t know, you help only yourself. CEV Translation

When you speak in tongues, you edify yourself

To edify yourself mean’s to bless or empower yourself through the Holy Ghost. You cannot be a blessing if you have not been blessed yourself. God has given us a means to connecting to His blessings. Speaking in tongues connects you to the blessing.

1Corinthians 14:4a…He that speaketh in an unknown tongue edifieth himself;

We edify ourselves when we speak in tongues. To edify yourself also means to build up yourself. When we pray in tongues we build up ourselves on our most holy faith.

Jude 20-21…But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost; Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life. Jud 1:20 But you, beloved, build yourselves up [founded] on your most holy faith [ make progress, rise like an edifice higher and higher], praying in the Holy Spirit; Amplified. When you speak in tongues, you make spiritual and physical progress

When you speak with tongues you initiate both spiritual and physical progression in your life.

Stagnation is not God’s will for you. If you notice that you are stagnant in your life, then you need to give yourself to speaking with tongues. Progression occurs as you speak with tongues. The Holy Ghost rejuvenates areas of your life that may be dead.

When you speak in tongues, you rise like an edifice higher and higher.

An edifice is a magnificent building. God has a magnificent plan for your life. In other to rise into the fullness of that plan of God in your life you must speak in other tongues. The more you speak in tongues the more he shows you greater aspects of His plans that cause your life to rise higher and higher like an edifice.

When you speak in tongues you keep yourself in the love of God.

Walking in love can be difficult without the help of the Holy Spirit. God’s love in your heart remains fired up through speaking in tongues. Your passion for the things of God grows and increases.

Walking in love will be difficult for you when you do not know how to spend time praying in tongues. The love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost. Every time we speak in tongues, we stir that reservoir of God’s love in our hearts.

When you speak in tongues you refine and improve yourself.

When gold is heated in the fire, it becomes purer. So also our lives become refined as we pray in tongues. Our old character flaws are taken away by the Holy Ghost and the character of God shows up in us.

1Corinthians 14:4a

He who speaks in a [strange] tongue edifies and improves himself, Amplified Bible

When you speak in tongues, you recharge yourself.

To edify yourself means to recharge your spiritual batteries. When a battery is run down, in order to get that battery back, you need to connect that battery to an electric charger for a period of time. The length of time it stays connected determines how recharged it will be. When we pray in tongues we recharge ourselves like a battery. The longer you pray in tongues, the more heavenly current that flows into you causing you to be aglow with the fire of the Holy Spirit.

This is also how to maintain the fire of the spirit in our lives.

Romans 12:11

·Never lag in zeal and in earnest endeavor; be aglow and burning with the Spirit, serving the Lord.

Speaking in tongues helps to keep the glow of the spirit in your life.

When you speak in tongues, you stir up the gift of God in you

2Timonthy 1:6

· Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands.

Paul wrote to timothy admonishing him to stir, fan to flame the gift of God that is in him. Many of us have several gifts in us lying dormant. The way to gift up yourself and your gift is by speaking in tongues.

The river of the Holy Spirit is down in our belly. The pool by the sheep market in Jerusalem is a type and shadow of the river of the Holy Spirit within us. John 5:1-4

This pool only healed the sick when it is stirred. An Angel comes at certain seasons to stir up the pool whosoever first enters the pool shall be healed.

Today we do not need any angel to come and stir us up. When you speak in tongues you stir up the river within you and it begins to flow.

When you speak in tongues, your spirit is exercised

Paul said, ‘for if I pray in an unknown tongue, my spirit prayeth’.

1Corinthians 14:14. For if I pray in an unknown tongue, my spirit prayeth, but my understanding is unfruitful.

When you pray in tongues your spirit is exercised. Your spirit is engaged actively in the place of prayer.

1Timothy 4:8. For bodily exercise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come.

Bodily exercise profits little but when we pray in tongues we exercise our spirits. Your spirit man waxes strong through exercise as you speak in tongues

This is the key to waxing strong in the spirit and being strengthened with might in the inner man.

Luke 1:80. And the child grew, and waxed strong in spirit, and was in the deserts till the day of his shewing unto Israel. And the child grew, and waxed strong in spirit, filled with wisdom: and the grace of God was upon him.

John the Baptist and Jesus were both said to have waxed strong in spirit. The secret to this is speaking in tongues.

The gift of speaking in tongues is given you for praising God

1Corinthians 14:18. I’m grateful to God for the gift of praying in tongues that he gives us for praising him, which leads to wonderful intimacies we enjoy with him. I enter into this as much or more than any of you(Message Translation)

There is no one who knows how best to praise God but the Holy Spirit himself. When we speak in tongues the Holy Spirit energizes us to praise God well. Praising God through praying in tongues leads to wonderful intimacies which we enjoy with him. Praise is a sacrifice which we must offer as believers.

