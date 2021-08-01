Introduction

Our world is in desperate need for change, especially the change that will turn men to God from evil. Paul says in 1 Thessalonians 1:9; “For they themselves shew of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God.”

There is great and urgent need to turn people, the world, from all the besetting activities of satan, like we have in our nation today; kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, rape, cultism, idolatry, same sex demonism etc. The world is waiting for you to be the agent of this change.

2 Corinthians 5:18 & 19; “And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation; To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.”

THE WORLD AND THE NEED FOR A CHANGE

Let’s start by comparing the use of the word “WORLD” in the following two texts written by John the beloved.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

1 John2:15-17 says … “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever.”

We note that God has never ceased to love the World He created and pronounced very good. In Genesis 1:31; “And God saw every thing that he had made, and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day.”

We also note that a kind of admixture has crept in to pollute and corrupt all that God created. Of course you know that satan infiltrated to introduce sin ….working through lust.

The world in the context in which I am discussing refers to – “the unregenerate mankind as organized upon the principles of force, war, atrocities, greediness, selfishness, unholy ambition and pleasure orchestrated by the Devil.”

THE POWER TO EFFECT A CHANGE

There is the POWER to change the world, the individual’s world, your own world. To change in this case is to transform or convert. Changers are people, they are persons that change something. They are to turn the world that is currently upside down right side up.

OUR God is the God of power. He demonstrated power in the creation of the world when as Elohim, he revealed His trinity in the Father speaking by the Son, while the Holy Spirit moved upon the waters.

Gen 1:1-3; “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.”

He is the strength and giver of it to His people.

Psalm 28:7; “The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him.”

Paul says … 1 Thessalonians 1:5 “For our gospel came not unto you in word only, but also in power, and in the Holy Ghost, and in much assurance; as ye know what manner of men we were among you for your sake.”

POWER OF A CHANGED LIFE (PURITY)

We see the change in the lives of the apostles including Paul.

Act 4:13; “Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marvelled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus.”

Paul’s testimony:

Act 26:12-19; “Whereupon as I went to Damascus with authority and commission from the chief priests, At midday, O king, I saw in the way a light from heaven, above the brightness of the sun, shining round about me and them which journeyed with me. And when we were all fallen to the earth, I heard a voice speaking unto me, and saying in the Hebrew tongue, Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me? it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks. And I said, Who art thou, Lord? And he said, I am Jesus whom thou persecutest. But rise, and stand upon thy feet: for I have appeared unto thee for this purpose, to make thee a minister and a witness both of these things which thou hast seen, and of those things in the which I will appear unto thee; Delivering thee from the people, and from the Gentiles, unto whom now I send thee, To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me. Whereupon, O king Agrippa, I was not disobedient unto the heavenly vision:”

You can’t live like the world and hope to change it. May our light so shine that men may see and turn to God from all evils.

POWER OF THE HOLY SPIRIT

It takes power to extend, expand and enlarge the kingdom of God to effect a change in the world.

Acts 1:8; “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

POWER OF THE WORD

The Word has power.

Hebrews 4:12 “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

Acts 17:1-4 “Now when they had passed through Amphipolis and Apollonia, they came to Thessalonica, where was a synagogue of the Jews: And Paul, as his manner was, went in unto them, and three sabbath days reasoned with them out of the scriptures, Opening and alleging, that Christ must needs have suffered, and risen again from the dead; and that this Jesus, whom I preach unto you, is Christ. And some of them believed, and consorted with Paul and Silas; and of the devout Greeks a great multitude, and of the chief women not a few.”

The Word works

1 Thessalonians 2:13; “For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.”

The Word pricks and causes a change

Act 2:37-38 “Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do? Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.”

The Word is spirit and life

John 6:63 “It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.”

May our word carry power that transform lives.

FINALLY to be empowered to be a world changer we must be:

1. People of prayer …. I mean serious prayer.

2. People of commitment …. I mean singleness of eye.

3. People of humble heart …. I mean simplicity of heart.

4. People of purity …. I mean submissive heart.

CONCLUSION

The world is in dire need of those who can turn it right side up. It is right now upside down. This calls for power. The first is the power of a changed life. Life that shine for others to see. Then power of the Holy Spirit and then of the word.

Daniel says in Daniel 12:3 “And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.”

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.