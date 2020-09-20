Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of his inner circle of friends, as some power individual within the corridors of power are allegedly shielding suspected bandits from arrest and prosecution.

CNG called for the re-arrest of one Abdulmalik Zubairu Bungudu, whom it said, allegedly plotted to disrupt the House of Representatives bye-election in Bungudu, but was released “owning to pressure from powerful influencers from the seat of power.”

While addressing newsmen in Abuja, CNG Spokesperson, Abul-Azeez Suleiman, said a strong petition would be addressed to President Buhari to demand “an urgent action to unravel the identities of individuals around him who were sabotaging the processes of justice by shielding suspects from the law at the expense of his integrity.

Abul-Suleiman, disclosed that “the Zamfara State chapter is directed to liaise with the national headquarters of the CNG to commence mobilisation for a massive protest in Gusau on Monday, 21st September to force compliance with the demands for the re-arrest and prosecution of Dantabawa and the other 17 suspects.